ALAMO, Texas — Marjorie “Marge” Ann Krueger, 76, of Alamo died Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at Gundersen Tweeten Care Center, Spring Grove, Minn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 513 S. Pine St., Caledonia. Father Robert Horihan will officiate and burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Caledonia. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday morning before the service in Holy Family Hall, located behind the church. McCormick Funeral Home, Caledonia, is assisting the family and online condolences maybe at mccormickfuneralhome.net.