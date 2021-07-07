Marjorie L. “Marge” Ekern, 93, of La Crosse, passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 3, 2021. She was born in West Salem, WI, on September 5, 1927, to Albert and Inez (Severson) Hanson.

Marge graduated from Logan High School in 1945. After graduation she worked at Allis-Chalmers in La Crosse. She married Myron “Mike” Ekern on September 2, 1950, at Trinity Lutheran Church in La Crosse. He preceded her in death on January 27, 2017.

Marge was a dedicated mother and homemaker. She was an excellent cook, baker, seamstress and also enjoyed flower gardening, playing cards and spending time with her family.

She was a long-time, active member of Eagles Aerie 1254 Auxiliary since 1959, serving as past Treasurer.

Marge is survived by her children, Kathy Ekern of Sparta, Bruce (Karin) Ekern of Celina, Ohio, Laurie (Greg) Servais of Coon Valley, Dennis Ekern of La Crosse, and Terry Ekern of Tomah; her grandchildren, Joel (Melissa) Ekern, Rachael (Brandon) House and Gabe Ekern, all of Celina, Ohio, Ryan (Kristen) Servais of Elkhorn, Wis., Kyle (Bridget) Servais of La Crosse, Taylor Ekern of Tomah; and her great grandchildren, Archie and Ollie Servais, and Madeleine and Audrina Ekern. She is further survived by a sister-in-law, Joann Hanson, and many nieces and nephews.