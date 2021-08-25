Marjorie “Marge” Lakey, of Trempealeau, passed away quietly at home Sunday, August 22, 2021. Born to Joseph and Mabel Solberg on January 25, 1932, Marge married Robert “Bob” Lakey on March 10, 1951, recently celebrating 70 loving years. She was a lifelong member of Zion Lutheran Church in Galesville, Wisconsin, where a memorial will be held Friday, August 27, 2021, with visitation from noon to 2:00 P.M. and service to follow. Burial in the Trempealeau Public Cemetery followed by a reception in the Fellowship Hall at Zion Lutheran.