On January 4, 2023, Marjorie Meta Arneson, at 92 years of age, peacefully passed away, with family by her side, to be with her Savior, Jesus Christ and her husband, Douglas. She was born in La Crosse on August 9, 1930, to Walter and Meta Wehling.

Survivors include her two sons, Gary (Catherine) Arneson, La Crosse, Steven Arneson of Ogden, Utah; and four grandchildren, Alicia Arneson, La Crosse, Tessa (Tim Watke) Arneson, Chase (Andie) Arneson, and Tori Arneson, of Salt Lake City, Utah. Margie is also survived by five great-grandchildren and leaves behind MANY friends.

Thank you to all the folks at Eagle Crest South, Memory Care three for their wonderful care and unforgettable memories of Margie. Also, thank you to Gundersen Hospice for their loving care and also thanks to Dr. Larry for his kindness.

Funeral service will be Friday, January 20, 2023, at First Evangelical Lutheran Church, La Crosse. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. Burial will be August 4, 2023, at Mormon Coulee Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to First Evangelical Lutheran Church or Gundersen Hospice. Her full obituary is online at couleecremation.com.