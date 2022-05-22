LA CROSSE — Marjorie P. Collins of La Crosse passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 15, 2022, at the age of 100.

Marjorie was born on February 28, 1922, in Sparta, Wis., to Alfred and Cecile Harmon. She met the love of her life, Charlie Collins, at the Avalon Ballroom, and they were married in 1941. They shared 66 years of marriage until Charlie's death in 2007.

They owned Collins Outdoor Advertising for 50 years, and together they contributed to the La Crosse community without seeking recognition for their philanthropy. Their contributions include the Collins Auditorium at Viterbo University's School of Nursing, the Healing Garden at Gundersen Lutheran, the Mayo Surgical Operation Suite, the Town of Campbell First Responders Rescue Boat, the organ at Cathedral Church, the United Way, American Red Cross, Boys and Girls Club of Greater La Crosse, La Crosse Public Library System, Western Technical College, the Catholic Cemetery, and more. They also donated the building for the Children's Museum of La Crosse.

Marjorie loved living on the lake and enjoying the sailboats, birds, and gardens. She and Charlie traveled the world, and they enjoyed entertaining and hosting parties on the La Crosse Queen. She also had a passion for reading and crossword puzzles. A favorite pastime was picking up books at the North Side and French Island libraries.

Margie (as she was known to friends) is survived by her daughter Shannon O'Brien of New Canaan, Conn.; and her sons: Michael Collins (daughter-in-law Judi) and Timothy Collins (Donna Cullmann). She's also survived by her grandchildren: Shannon Erdmann (Rob), Ashley Moos (Philip), Courtney Collins (Aaron Yonda), and William O'Brien (Whitney); and seven great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughter Diana, and her siblings Shirley Sweeney and Harley Harmon.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday, May 23, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral Catholic Church, 530 Main Street in La Crosse. Msgr. Richard Gilles will officiate. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:00 a.m. until services begin. Burial at the Catholic Cemetery will follow, and a Celebration of Life will immediately follow burial with the location yet to be determined.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to The National Kidney Foundation at https://www.kidney.org.

Online condolences may be made at www.blaschkeschneider.com.