Heaven gained another angel, Marjorie Sanderson passed away peacefully Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019. She was born Nov. 4, 1937, to Eva and Chris Buchanan.

She married Vivian Phillips. Together they had two daughters, Rhonda and Debbie. They later divorced. She then found and married her soul mate, George Sanderson and together they had a son, Don.

Mom worked at Wonder bread for many years before retirement. Mom always had fond memories of her customers and the people she worked with. After retirement she started working at Taco Johns. She always enjoyed working with people and was quite good at it.

George passed away suddenly, Oct. 31, 1979. Mom raised three amazing children, who meant the world to her. Her kids and grandkids were the most important thing in her life.

Mom was also an avid Packers, Badgers and NASCAR fan. She always enjoyed watching “her boys” play football.

