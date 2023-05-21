Marjory Mae Olson, 89, went to her heavenly home on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. She was born to Lester E. and Joy Berneal (Umberger) Levendoski on December 9, 1933, at the Grand View Hospital in La Crosse, Wisconsin.
Marjory grew up in the Bad Axe Genoaictory area. She attended grade school at Bad Axe Valley School, graduating on June 6, 1947. Then she moved in with her grandparents, Fred and Helen Levendoski, in La Crosse to attend Central High School, graduating on June 7, 1951. She later received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Wisconsin State College, La Crosse, on June 25, 1958. Marjory taught elementary school in Wisconsin and California. She married Ralph W. Olson in Reno, Nevada, on October 7, 1961. They lived in California until the summer of 1976 when they returned to Wisconsin to live on Marjory’s home farm while their new home near La Crosse was being built. Marjory then worked at the UW-La Crosse bookstore and cared for her elderly parents until their deaths.
Being an only child, Marjory was survived by brother-in-law, Earland Sagen, sister-in-law, JoAnn Thrun, nieces, nephews, and numerous cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph, and her parents, Joy and Lester. She will be greatly missed.
A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at the Stoddard Cemetery. Pastor Ethan Larson will officiate.
A luncheon will follow at the Stoddard Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred.