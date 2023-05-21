Marjory grew up in the Bad Axe Genoaictory area. She attended grade school at Bad Axe Valley School, graduating on June 6, 1947. Then she moved in with her grandparents, Fred and Helen Levendoski, in La Crosse to attend Central High School, graduating on June 7, 1951. She later received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Education from Wisconsin State College, La Crosse, on June 25, 1958. Marjory taught elementary school in Wisconsin and California. She married Ralph W. Olson in Reno, Nevada, on October 7, 1961. They lived in California until the summer of 1976 when they returned to Wisconsin to live on Marjory’s home farm while their new home near La Crosse was being built. Marjory then worked at the UW-La Crosse bookstore and cared for her elderly parents until their deaths.