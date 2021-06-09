Mark A. Allen

He was born in La Crosse on October 2, 1971 to Albert and Elaine (Capaul) Allen. Mark graduated from La Crosse Central High School in 1990. While at Central, he excelled at academics as well as football and was an all-conference offensive and defensive lineman and was named to the all-district team his senior year. This led to his recruitment to attend and play football at St. John’s University in Collegeville, MN. While he played minimally, Mark obtained a BA in Chemistry in 1994. He then completed his doctorate at the University of Minnesota Pharmacy School in 1998. After graduating, Mark held jobs in retail pharmacy before deciding to proudly serve his country as a Captain in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Tinker Air Force Base in Oklahoma from 1999 to 2002. Following his honorable discharge, Mark returned to La Crosse and on September 17, 2005 he married Amanda E. Genz at Mary Mother of the Church Parish. From 2002 to 2021, in search of his ideal work environment, Mark worked as a staff pharmacist at Mayo Clinic—St. Francis, Winona Health and finally at Allergychoices in Onalaska. He made great friends at all three spots.