ONALASKA — Mark A. Carey, 60, of Onalaska passed away Friday, November 11, 2022, at Gundersen Medical Center, La Crosse. A private family service will be held with burial in Onalaska Cemetery. For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit https://urldefense.com/v3/__http://www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.