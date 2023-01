LA CROSSE – Mark A. Cleghorn, 85, formerly of Cincinnati, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse. Funeral services will be held in the spring and will be announced by the Schumacher-Kish Funeral & Cremation Services of La Crosse. View Mark’s full obituary at www.schumacher-kish.com.