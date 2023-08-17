CHIPPEWA FALLS—Mark A. Isaacson, 65, of Chippewa Falls, died Monday, August 14th of pancreatic cancer at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.

Mark was born on May 21, 1958, in Eau Claire, the son of Darold and Arlene Isaacson. Mark graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School (Chi-Hi) in 1975, eventually making his way out West. It was there that he achieved a master’s degree in Anthropology from Colorado State University. After meeting his wife, Lori Isaacson, and the birth of their daughter, Gemma Isaacson, they relocated to River Falls, WI where he achieved a master’s degree in Teaching. After the birth of their son, Van Isaacson, he began a 21-year teaching career at his alma mater, Chi-Hi.

Through his passion for history and teaching, he became a beloved member of the community by both students and teachers alike. He was in constant pursuit of stories from those before him. Whether traveling the country or adding to his expansive book collection, Mark was a true scholar. His other passion was for the arts. He was a fervent supporter of creative expression and free-thinking. He leaves a profound legacy in his wake.

Mark is survived by his parents, Darold and Arlene Isaacson of Chippewa Falls; mother-in-law, Alta Vordermann of Janesville; his brothers, Steve (Patty) Isaacson of Eau Claire and Wayde Isaacson of Chippewa Falls; his children, Gemma (Modi Hammarstedt) Isaacson of Minneapolis and Van (Leah Griffith) Isaacson of Milwaukee; his wife, Lori Isaacson of Chippewa Falls.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of gifts, please consider a blood donation to your local Red Cross. Mark was a firm believer in blood donation and a proud earner of his 9-gallon badge.