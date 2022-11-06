LYNDON STATION/SAUK CITY — Mark Allen Fuchs, 65, passed away unexpectedly during a peaceful slumber in the early morning of Monday, October 31, 2022. He was born to Albert and Priscilla (Padrutt) Fuchs on April 24, 1957, in Prairie du Sac, Wis. He grew up on a dairy farm in Skunk Valley, near the town of Troy, and lived by his own rules while working hard helping on the family farm, doing chores for his brother, Steve, when he was off at college, or harassing his sister, Tami, because he believed she was so easy to tease. You'd often find Mark hanging with his best friend, Phil Kamrath or sneaking over his grandparents' hill to see his sweetheart, Nadine Ann Marx.

Mark and Nadine were the epitome of True Love. They were inseparable and married on December 27, 1973. They attended Sauk Prairie High School, then moved with Mark's parents to Monona Grove, where they were crowned Prom King and Queen and graduated in 1975.

Mark served in the United States Air Force from 1975 to 1979. He attended Basic Training in Texas, then moved to a base in Minot, N.D., where he worked as an Air Force Police Officer. He and Nadine came back to Wisconsin in 1980 and made a home in Onalaska, where they raised three beautiful children while Mark worked as a Sign Installer for the La Crosse Sign Group. After 36 years at the sign company, he retired early in 2016 after the sudden loss of Nadine.

After losing Nadine, he built his dream home on the family hunting land near Lyndon Station. Mark didn't think it was possible to find that kind of love again, but was fortunate to find and flourish True Love with Janna, and they married on June 19, 2021. Their connection felt guided and he described their love as "different, but just as real." You could feel their connection with every look. He was her biggest fan and looked forward to and beamed with love at every single musical performance of hers and she adored him beyond measure.

Mark enjoyed time with his family. He was so proud of his children and grandchildren and often talked about them and their accomplishments. He eagerly looked forward to deer camp with the whole family, every season. He was an avid Packers fan, loved to explore back roads and restore Massey Ferguson tractors. On a Tuesday night, you'd find him saying, "Pick it up, I'm going alone," with the Jackson Clinic card crew. He also loved attending live music and festivals and camping in the custom made camper he and Nadine named "The Hodag."

In his early years, he played high school football as #66 and wrestled. After he graduated, he raced cars and played softball. Mark loved to be and work outside, always active; cutting and splitting firewood, maintaining his hunting properties, working the land; tilling, discing, and planting gardens and fields with one of his tractors, as well as cutting down large trees and milling his own boards for various projects. He also looked forward to early spring, tapping maple trees to collect sap and haul down to his cousin, Scott's place, to add to the Burly Man Syrup supply and catch up on the latest camaraderie with some of his close friends, over a "B.M.," aka "Burly Man." He was an extremely intelligent man with drive and passion, and could figure out how to fix anything. He often said, "It's simple, if you let it be."

It was easy for him to make friends; to know him was to love him. He never met a stranger and always had a way of making one feel as if they were loved and important. He was always quick to lend a hand and felt good when he could help out. His uplifting spirit, calm demeanor, warm bear hugs, sweet grin and occasional snort will be DEEPLY missed by all who had the honor and pleasure of knowing him.

He is survived by his wife, Janna Johnson-Fuchs; and her two children: Adrien and Lydia Johnson; his children: Jesse (John) Weigel, Natalie (Scott) Crothers, Allen (Kalli Kohler) Fuchs; along with seven grandchildren: Neil and Leah Weigel, Will and Cassidy Crothers, and Walter, Henry and Isla Dean Fuchs. He is further survived by his father, Albert Fuchs; and siblings: Steve (Patti) Fuchs and Tami (Bob) Stark; Janna's siblings: Julia Johnson (Jake Marx), Jackie Johnson-Kruse (Joel), Joni Johnson-Kropp (Kraig); as well as Nadine's siblings: Sheila Timme (Brent Lovejoy), Dennis (Sara) Marx, Luanne Schindler, June (Bill) Dettman, Eloise Helms, Lori (Steve) Ploetz, Trudi (John) Marquardt, Jake (Julia Johnson) Marx; and Mother-in-Law, Bernice Marx, who will be 100 years old in January! He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews and countless friends.

He was preceded in death by his late wife, Nadine Fuchs; and their twins; his mother, Priscilla Fuchs; Nadine's father, Vincent Marx; Janna's parents, Jerry and Cathy Johnson; brother-in-laws: George Timme and Mike Schindler; nephews: Kody Phillips and Parker Kruse.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Veteran's Day, Friday, November 11, 2022, at Willow Hill Courtyard, 200 Sharon Street, Arena, WI 53503. Visitation is 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. A Military Honors Memorial Service, given by Arena VFW Post 9336, will start the celebration at 1:00 p.m., followed by lunch, Euchre, reminiscing, laughter and, of course, cold Leinies.

Online condolences available at www.staffordfuneralhomes.com. The Richardson-Stafford Funeral Home in Spring Green is assisting the family with the arrangements.