Mark Chew

WARRENS—Mark Chew, 62, of Warrens, Wisconsin, passed away peacefully late Sunday night, December 5, 2021 with his beloved wife Lan (Cindy) by his side. He was born in Cai Lay, Vietnam in 1959 before being adopted and moving to the United States. He met his first wife, Karen Goldman, in college, with whom he shares four children. He met his current wife, Lan (Cindy), on a blind date in St. Michael’s, Maryland.

Besides his family, his passion in life was cooking. He loved getting to know the patrons at his many restaurants and treated everyone he met as if they were family. Ten years ago, Mark was unexpectedly reunited with his family in Vietnam through the American Red Cross. He had never been happier than the moment he was able to reconnect with his long-lost family.

After reconnecting with his family in Vietnam, Mark and Lan (Cindy) moved to Warrens, where they opened Marco’s at Warrens Italian & American Grill. After arriving, they announced proudly this is where they were meant to be and planned to stay forever. Mark golfed at Hiawatha Golf Course every morning during the summer. He was very supportive of the Tomah wrestling team and the girls golf club, in which he took great pride. He was quick to participate in every town event and spoke nothing but praise to everyone who asked where he lived.

Mark is survived by his wife, Lan (Cindy) Chew of Warrens, WI, his daughter, Courtney Chew of Sioux City, IA, and her children: Quinn and Elizabeth, his daughter, Samantha Chew of Emmaus, PA and her son: Xander, his son, Zachary (Kylie) Chew of Lancaster, PA, and their daughter: Emaline, his son, Brandon (Ally) Chew of Pittsburgh, PA; along with siblings, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends he considered family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, December 10, 2021, 11:00 a.m. at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 203 May St., Warrens, WI. Father Samuel McCarty will officiate. A gathering at his restaurant, Marco’s at Warrens Italian & American Grill, will follow. Family and friends are invited for visitation Thursday, December 9, 2021, 4:00-7:00 PM on Thursday at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah, WI. Visitation will also be held Friday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. In lieu of flowers, his children ask that donate in his name to The American Red Cross, who reunited Mark with his family in Vietnam. The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah, WI, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be offered at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.