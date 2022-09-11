 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark David Medland

SPARTA — Mark David Medland, 38, of Sparta, Wis., passed away at his home September 1, 2022. To view his obituary in its entirety and leave his family online condolences, please visit the funeral home's website at www.couleecremation.com.

