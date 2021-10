Mark E. Gosline, 60 of Onalaska, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, following a battle with cancer.

A memorial gathering for Mark will be held from 2:00-4:00 P.M. Sunday, October 31, 2021, at the Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Avenue South, La Crosse. For a complete obituary and online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.