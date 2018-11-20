Mark Gibson

WARRENS — A much-loved husband, father, brother, and son, Mark Edwards Gibson, 62, of Warrens passed away surrounded by family Sunday, Nov. 18, 2018, in Tomah while briefly on hospice.
He was born Nov. 21, 1955, to Paul and Nan (Edwards) Gibson in Big Springs, Texas. Following his graduation from Tomah High School in 1973, he married the love of his life, Vicki L. Handy Feb. 21, 1976. Mark worked at Fort McCoy and was the president of the Local 1882 American Federation of Government Employees (A.F.G.E.) Union for many years. He later went on to work for the National A.F.G.E as a labor relations specialist, which took him and Vicki to Washington, D.C. and then San Antonio, Texas.
Mark found peace and comfort going to a family cabin and fishing in Castle Rock, Wis. He enjoyed restoring vintage cars with his father-in-law, Dean Handy. Mark was a student of world history and family heritage, but his greatest joy was spending time with his wife and children. His grandchildren thought he was the smartest, most-intelligent man that they have met this far.
His passion was laboring with the union and protecting the rights of the working class. This lead to his commitment to defending the middle-class and building power for the working people. He was a “Yellow-Dog Democrat,” who strongly believed in helping others and standing up for what he felt was right. Those who knew him, felt he was a gifted writer based on his thoughts related to social justice. He was quoted as having said, “I can be nice, or I can be honest.”
He had a great love for the San Antonio area, due to family ties and friendships that were made there. When his wife passed away, he moved back to the Tomah area, to be near his two children, three grandchildren and three sisters.
Mark will be truly missed by all of his family. He provided support and love with a strong demeanor and a kind spirit. He loved his family with all of his heart and was genuinely loved back.
He is survived by his daughter, Jana (Jon) Knapp, of Warrens; son, Ben Gibson, of Warrens; and three grandchildren, Madeleine and Emmalyn Koboski and Maxton Knapp, all of Warrens; sisters, Mary (Kit) Schleicher of Tomah, Gwyneth (Scott) Straker of La Crosse and Enid (Joe) Mistele of Sparta; many special nieces, nephews, in-laws, other relatives and dear friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Vicki Gibson; parents, Paul and Nan Gibson; in-laws, Dean and Helen Handy; and sister-in-law, Cindy (Handy) Zingler.
A celebration of life will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Dec. 6, at the Cranberry Country Lodge, in Tomah.
