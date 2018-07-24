FARGO, N.D. — Mark Harland Johnson, passed away unexpectedly at his home in Fargo Monday, July 23, 2018.
Mark was born in Rochester, Minn., Oct. 13, 1954, the son of Syrus Harland Johnson and Hazel Hultquist Johnson. Mark moved with his family in 1967 to Florida, graduating from Clermont High School and later, Florida Technological University, with a graphic art degree. Mark also lived in West Virginia, Massachusetts, Louisiana, Minnesota and North Dakota.
He married Jane Alexander in 2004. They were later divorced.
Mark is survived by a sister, JoAnn Johnson, Winona; nephew Brian Horman, Independence, Mo.; niece, Kristin Horman, Duluth, Minn.; and aunts and cousins in the Minneapolis area, all of whom will miss him very much.
There will be no service.