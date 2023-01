LA CRESCENT, Minn. — Mark J. Grattan, 49, of La Crescent, Minn., passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. A celebration of Mark’s life will take place at the La Crescent Event Center on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 3 until 7 p.m. where a prayer services will take place at 6:30 p.m.