Mark J. Scafe

His biggest loves in life were his family, his six cats, cooking, fishing, and photography. He also enjoyed being out in nature and having coffee with family and friends. He was always joking around, with never a dull moment. He loved his entire family and many friends and would not want them to be saddened by his death, but to celebrate his moving on knowing that he is happy and at peace. As he would say, “Go be happy, have fun and live a full life because being sad sucks,” although he would have used more colorful words that are not allowed in print.