LACROSSE—Mark J. Scafe, age 69, passed away February 18, 2022, at Gundersen Hospital in La Crosse with his family at the bedside.
Born on June 30, 1952, in Sparta WI to Archer C. Scafe and Elizabeth A. (Bailey) Scafe, he is preceded in death by his parents; four siblings: Miles, Archer “Popeye,” Benjamin “Pat,” and JoAnn; two sister-in-laws: Irene and Doreen; two nieces: Holly and Vicky; and previous wife Marie Tice.
He is survived by his loving wife Lu Ann; his daughter, April (Ricky Jr.) Small; sons: Jon (Jillian) Scafe, Eric Scafe, and Nick Scafe; his former wife Gertrude Zimmerman; and many grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
His biggest loves in life were his family, his six cats, cooking, fishing, and photography. He also enjoyed being out in nature and having coffee with family and friends. He was always joking around, with never a dull moment. He loved his entire family and many friends and would not want them to be saddened by his death, but to celebrate his moving on knowing that he is happy and at peace. As he would say, “Go be happy, have fun and live a full life because being sad sucks,” although he would have used more colorful words that are not allowed in print.
Mark wanted to be cremated and did not wish to have a service so the family will have a small private dinner to celebrate his life and memories.
Lanham-Schanhofer Funeral Home & Cremation, located at 106 W. Franklin St, Sparta WI 54656, (608) 269-6666, will be providing cremation services.