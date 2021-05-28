TOMAH—Mark Joseph Tainter Jr., 20 of Tomah, WI, died as a result of a car accident Thursday, May 20, 2021. Mark was born to Mark Joseph Tainter Sr. and Felicia Jo Helgeson, March 18, 2001. He was a 2019 graduate of Tomah High School.

Mark’s life was full and active. He absolutely cherished spending time with his family. Mark loved hunting bear and deer with his grandpa. He was an outdoorsman at heart. Besides hunting he enjoyed going fishing, hiking, snowboarding, swimming, and travelling whenever he could get away. He and his girlfriend Malena thrived in the stary night skies and had fun times going on the many adventures.

Mark is survived by his mother, Felicia Jo Helgeson Wanna; father, Mark (Adele White) Tainter; siblings: Lawrence Tainter, Emerson LittleGeorge, and Felicia V. Wanna; maternal grandparents, Rodney and Barbara Helgeson; maternal aunt and uncle, Regina Payer and Rodney Helgeson Jr; paternal aunt and uncle, Tom and Shelby Tainter; paternal cousins, Tommy Jr. Donna Miller, Brittany Tainter, and Alyse Tainter; niece Baileigh Tainter; Mark’s girlfriend, Malena McKee; along with many cousins, other relatives and friends.

Mark was preceded in death by his baby sister, Penelope Wanna; paternal grandparents, Larry “Buck” and Shirley Tainter; and an uncle Larry Tainter.