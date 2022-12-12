SPRING VALLEY, Minn. — Mark K. DeNeve, 59, of Spring Valley, Minn., passed away on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, after a dignified battle with cancer. The result was a draw. Cancer beat his body, but not his soul.

Mark was born in Norway, Mich., to the late Kenneth and Marilyn DeNeve. Mark graduated from Luther L. Wright High School, Gogebic College, and Lakeland College. Mark earned his MBA from Newman University in Wichita, Kansas.

Over his career he held various engineering and management roles at Control Data, Cray Research, Western Digital, Celestica, and LSI Logic Storage Systems. Mark concluded his career as GM at Celestica Rochester, Minn.

He is survived by his wife, children: Mark (Joe) DeNeve, Kendelle (Sean) Hanke, Laura (Eric) Heyde, Kayla Rollins, and Lindsey Smith, his grandchildren: Logan, Emma, Blaise, Riley, Aden, Adelynn, and Gavin, and special companion, Shae the black poodle.

There will be a visitation on Monday, December 12, 2022, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Ranfranz & Vine, 5421 Royal Place NW, Rochester, MN 55901.