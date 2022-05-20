CHIPPEWA FALLS — Mark Louis Morissette, 69, of Chippewa Falls died Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at Aspirus Hospital in Stevens Point.

Mark was born on June 4, 1952, in Chippewa Falls to Marvin and Marcelline “Marcy” (Schemenauer) Morissette. He attended Catholic schools in Chippewa Falls and graduated from McDonell High School.

Over the years, Mark was a line cook at several area restaurants, including Connell’s and Gateway Supper Clubs and Chippewa Valley Regional Airport restaurant. Mark enjoyed thrift sales, the Packers and fishing.

Mark never married and lived with his mother in Chippewa Falls until he suffered a stroke and was admitted to Dove Healthcare.

Mark is survived by his mother, Marcy Morissette of Chippewa Falls; one brother, Dale Morissette; and nephew, David Morissette, both of Chippewa Falls.

Mark was preceded in death by his father, Marvin Morissette.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at St. Charles Church in Chippewa Falls. Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Gorman will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.