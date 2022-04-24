LA CROSSE — Mark Mattison passed away unexpectedly at his home on Friday, April 15, 2022, at the age of 70.

He was born in Westbrook, Minnesota, on August 31, 1951, to Norris and Marion (Phillips) Mattison. Mark grew up a Minnesota farm boy, immersed in farm life, yet fascinated by that which surrounded him near and far, be it nature, science, history or the arts. He was excited by the giving’s of every season and relished the curiosities that came with each natural evolution.

Mark graduated from Lamberton High School in 1969, excelling in academics, music and athletics. He attended Augsburg College in Minneapolis, moving on to earn his doctor of veterinary medicine degree from the University of Minnesota College of Veterinary Medicine in 1976. In 1988, he received his International Veterinary Acupuncture Society Certification, practicing animal acupuncture locally, while lecturing across the United States and Canada.

He married his high school sweetheart, Wendy Gislason, on June 16, 1973, and together they built 48 years of shared experiences with their two children, cherishing their love of music, theater, art and outdoor adventures.

Mark practiced large and small animal veterinary medicine as a partner at the La Crosse Veterinary Clinic for 39 years. As he drove to countryside farms, he was captivated by the winding coulees with their rugged ridges, forested bluffs, and meandering streams. As a veterinarian, Mark was known for making time to build trusting relationships with his clients, taking genuine interest in providing the best care for each animal, large or small.

Mark was a lifelong fan of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area, building enduring memories with his children and friends as they made their annual trek into the stillness of the wilderness, always greeted with unexpected challenges that fueled the stories of tomorrow.

The performing arts, along with a wealth of creative woodcrafting projects, were a source of inspiration throughout his years. Mark played various theatrical roles at UW-L Summer Stage, La Crosse Community Theatre, the Pump House and the La Crosse County Historical Society. But singing filled his soul. He grew up midst a family tradition of singing harmonious melodies with his father and 6 uncles at family and church events. In 1982, he and Wendy joined Wilma Scheffner’s upbeat Rivertown Revue and Jazz 4, sharing in song for 26 years. Most recently, Mark sang with the La Crosse Chamber Chorale, 5th Chamber, and the First Congregational Church Choir.

Mark served on the UW-La Crosse Institutional Animal Care and Use Committee and Boards of the Pump House, La Crosse Chamber Chorale, United Fund for the Arts, and First Congregational Church.

Above all, Mark was a devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Wendy; his children: Jon (Maria) Mattison and Kelly (Jeremy) Butler; six grandchildren: Noah, Macedonio and Nayeli Mattison and Adelaide, Kaia, and Reese Butler. He is survived by his four sisters: Mary Lynn Ditsch, Joan Reschke, Barbara Lagrue and Christine Mattison, along with Wendy’s siblings: Jo Anne Noyes, Jon (Mary) Gislason, and Dave (Candy) Gislason. Mark was preceded in death by his parents: Norris and Marion Mattison, and his brother, John.

A celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 14, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Congregational Church, 2503 Main St., La Crosse.

Memorials are preferred to the Pump House Regional Center for the Arts, La Crosse Chamber Chorale, First Congregational Church Choir or a charity of your choice.