Mark “Mickey” E. Shuttleworth, 81, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, at his home.
He was born May 2, 1937, to Mark and Marjorie (Farley) Shuttleworth in Easton, Pa. Mark graduated from Easton High School in 1954. He then attended Pen State Extension and served in the U.S. Army from 1958 to 1962.
On June 23, 1962, Mark was united in marriage to Mary P. Block at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Oradell, N.J. The couple settled in Nazareth, Pa., and moved to rural Tomah, in 1977. Mary preceded Mark in death in 2010.
Mark drove semi most of his life and in retirement collected classic trucks. He enjoyed traveling to truck shows around the country and made many friends.
Survivors include his son, the Rev. Father Edward Shuttleworth of Plover, Wis., daughter, Beth (Scott) Hansen of Andover, Minn., and son, Michael (Cathy) Shuttleworth of Osseo, Wis. He is further survived by grandchildren, Derek and Carly Hansen, Michaela (fiance, Eddie Clement) and Tristan Shuttleworth; and sisters, Patricia Cuskey, Elizabeth (Richard) Pickel and Debbie (Louis) Goth.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at noon Friday, March 8, at Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah. His son, Father Edward, will officiate. Burial will follow in the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 4:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. with a rosary at 4 p.m. Thursday, March 7, at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Family and friends are also invited for visitation from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Queen of the Apostles Parish in Tomah.
The Torkelson Funeral Home of Tomah is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences are available at www.torkelsonfuneralhome.com.