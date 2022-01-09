 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mark Miller Hayes

Mark Miller Hayes, 72, of La Crosse passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Mayo Clinic Health System.

A private family service was held.

For a complete obituary or to share online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

