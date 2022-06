NODINE, Minn. — Mark Moldenhauer, age 47, of Nodine, Minn., passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022, at his home.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the funeral service at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 24, 2022, at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Nodine. Burial will be in the church cemetery.