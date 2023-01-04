CHIPPEWA FALLS — My sweetheart, Mark S. Coyle, 72, of Chippewa Falls passed away on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire as a result of treatments for cancer.

Mark was born July 20, 1950, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of William and Delores (Drazkowski) Coyle, and grew up in Eau Claire, where he graduated from Regis High School, Class of ‘68.

He enlisted in the U.S. Navy and saw duty on the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy then worked at Phillips Plastics in Eau Claire as a robotics specialist for 32 years.

On Dec. 9, 1976, Mark married Cathleen Nelson in Millington, Tennessee. He was a member of Notre Dame Church.

He loved to fish, golf and take long road trips and long bike rides. He knew how to enjoy life and loved people.

Mark is survived by his loving wife, Cathy of 46 years; daughters: Wendy (Joel) Glenz of Osseo and Elyssa Coyle of Chippewa Falls; and son, Ryan of Chippewa Falls; seven grandchildren; three brothers: John Coyle and Mike (Vonne) Coyle, both of Minnesota, and Gary (Beth) of the Netherlands; three sisters: Linda Milbrandt, Margaret Kuehn and Sue (Mark) McCoy, all of Minnesota.

Mark was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Mary Coyle; and an infant granddaughter.

Funeral services will be held at noon Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services at noon Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at the church.

We love him and miss him so much.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.