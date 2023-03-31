CHIPPEWA FALLS—Mark Steven Hanson, 62, of Chippewa Falls, died at home on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 after a 15-month battle with metastatic kidney cancer. Until the end, he fought with “guts, grace and gratitude”.

He was born in Eau Claire, WI on September 30, 1960, to Carol (Miller) and John Hanson. He attended Chippewa Falls High School, and Chippewa Valley Technical College, where he earned a degree with Honors in Police Science and Certification as a Law Enforcement Officer. He later graduated from UW-Madison with a Certification in Public Management.

Mark married Joann Keyeski on May 10, 1986 and the two settled in Chippewa Falls where they grew their family.

Mark had a steadfast desire to help and be of service. His love for people and his community led him to serve selflessly at the Chippewa Fire Protection District, the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Department and the Chippewa Falls Police Department for a total of 34 years before retiring as Patrol Lieutenant and member of the SWAT team with the Police Department in 2012.

His love was meaningful to so many as it went beyond care, words, and feelings. Mark combined his love with action. He was an active Board Director with Family Support Center for 11 years. Mark enjoyed volunteering for the mentor program through the Chippewa Falls School District. He would like to acknowledge the now young man, whom he mentored during the student’s elementary and middle school years. Although they’ve lost touch in recent years, Mark remained hopeful that he had a positive impact in his mentee’s life. Mark taught family and friends that we should connect, show up for others, create community, and live without regret every day that we have.

Mark is remembered for his love of the outdoors whether it be heading to the national parks with family, taking the fishing boat out with Joann (who always out-fished him), or working down at the hunting cabin with his brother and best friends. Mark had a passion for music at an early age. He played drums and shared his beautiful singing voice as part of the Chippewa Valley Community Chorus, Holcombe Madrigal Singers, where he was known as Count Mark GetSetGo, and the choir at the Trinity United Methodist Church.

You could always find him sitting in the front row of his children’s events and concerts—decked out in ALL the gear to show his pride. His smile and optimism were contagious even when he hooted and hollered too loudly, drawing other fisherman near after a big walleye was pulled into the boat. Mark had the gift of gab, and his long-winded goodbyes where the conversation slowly inched closer to the door were dubbed the “Hanson Goodbye”.

He was always busy tweaking his Norwegian lefse and summer sausage recipes to perfection and gifting them and bags of bluegill filets to those he loved. He remained generous to the end.

Mark spent the last ten years of his life enjoying “retirement” with his wife Joann, spending summers at their camper on Otter Lake, and making countless memories with family and new friends. Even in retirement, Mark continued to stay of service to his community and touched many lives as a Courier Driver for Prevea Health and a Special Education Transport Van Driver for the Chippewa Falls School District.

He was one of the best. He will be dearly remembered and greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife, Joann Hanson (Keyeski); stepson, Ben Bejin of Chippewa Falls (step daughter Olivia; daughters Lydia, Eve); son, Zach Hanson of Chippewa Falls (Katie Bement; daughter Beatrice); daughter, Haley Hanson of Chippewa Falls (Derek Lane); mother, Carol Sippel (Tom); brother, Brad Hanson of Winneconne (Donna); nephew, Aaron Hanson of Green Bay (Amanda); nieces, Cassie Hanson of Madison (Aleisha Mueller), Emily Hanson of Oshkosh.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents; father, John Hanson; and nephew, Grady Rank.

A visitation will be held from 4:00-7:00 p.m., Friday, April 14, 2023 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, Chippewa Falls, with a Law Enforcement Walk Through at 5:00 p.m.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Trinity United Methodist Church in Chippewa Falls. Pastors Terri Koca and Eddie Crise will be officiating. Friends and family may call from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at the church. A Final Call in honor of Mark will end the service. A luncheon is to follow the service at the church. The service will be recorded and available to view on the Pederson-Volker website at https://www.pedersonvolker.com/obituaries/mark-hanson.

In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to the Family Support Center of Chippewa Falls; Embrace Services of Ladysmith, WI; Trinity United Methodist Church of Chippewa Falls; Chippewa Falls Police or Fire Departments, or any EMT services of your choice.

Family and friends may express condolences at https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/markhanson54, or on the Pederson-Volker website.