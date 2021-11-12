Mark Steven "Papa" Gabower

Mark Steven Gabower “Papa” was called home to his Heavenly Father on the evening of November 8, 2021. He is survived by his wife, his parents, his five siblings, his three children, his three stepchildren, and sixteen grandchildren.

Mark was born on June 16, 1955, to Orville and Sharon Gabower. He spent 66 years, 4 months and 24 days living under God’s abundant grace. He was the third born of six children. He lived his adolescent years living on the Gabower farm just outside of Oakdale. His five surviving siblings are Sheryl Krause, David Gabower, Robin Coenen, Jim Gabower, and Kim Gabower.

Mark is survived by his wife Patty. Mark married Patricia Johnson on February 7, 2009, on a beach in Hawaii. Mark and Patty worked tireless hours to develop their farm. They loved their animals and called many of them by name. A simple “come girls” would send the thunderous boom of their Clydesdales galloping across the field to see them. Mark searched for peace and happiness which he found while on his tractor. Their property was nicknamed “Crooked Acres” and the title was applicable to many of their construction projects.

Mark leaves behind his three children from his first marriage to Shannon Gabower, three stepchildren and sixteen grandchildren. Mark’s children: Hannah Foster (Jeramy) (Peyton, Holden), Leah Bemis (Robert) (Gavin, Cameron, Kael, Brinley), and Nathan Gabower (Rebecca) (Silas, Hazel). Mark’s three stepchildren: Ryan Johnson (Katherine) (Dean, Thea, Luke), Alexis Jinkins (Ryan) (Jaydon, Landon, Arya) and Travis Johnson (Courtney) (Kendall, Charlie). Mark loved all his children and grandchildren with all his heart. He would have done anything he could for anyone of them. To all of them he was just “Papa.”

Mark had many hobbies and interests. He was a man of extremes who hated to be told he couldn’t do something. Mark graduated from Tomah High School in 1973. He became a registered nurse and gained experience in emergency medicine and surgery. He loved to help people. He loved golfing, riding motorcycles, music, and Wisconsin sports. He attended many Brewer games, and most fall Saturdays and Sundays could be seen and heard watching the Packers and Badgers. His Lord and his family were his true love, however.

Mark was a man of faith. We, his family, take solace in knowing Mark is with his Heavenly Father after receiving his Crown of Life. He was immensely loved and will be deeply missed.

A Celebration of Life gathering will take place at Tomah Golf Course on November 12, 2021 from 5:00-7:00 p.m.

