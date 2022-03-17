Mark Thomas Hinze

LACROSSE—Mark Thomas Hinze, DPM, passed into Eternal Life on March 6, 2022, with his family by his side.

Mark is survived by the love of his life Kathryn “Kate” (Kimball); daughters: Kyla Marie and Lilia Mae, Hartland WI; his father, Leslie Hinze, Onalaska WI; sister Sarah Hinze-Pataska, (Tom Reed) La Crosse, WI; brother Nathan Hinze, (LaDonna) Gilbert, AZ and many other family and friends. Mark is preceded in death by his mother, Mary, Harry and Jacquelyn Kimball.

Kyla and Lilia, his identical twin daughters, were the true loves of Mark’s life. He passed on his legacy by teaching them the things he loved, specifically playing board games, cards, riding a bike, and his love for the great outdoors.

Mark loved fishing and hunting, and the love of the great outdoors, which he learned from his dad.

Mark did his Podiatrist residency at Lakeview Hospital and then practiced for over 20 years at the Foot & Ankle Clinic of West Allis, WI.

Services for Mark will be held on Friday, March 18, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.—12:00 p.m. with mass to follow at St. Gabriel Parish, 1200 St. Gabriel Way, Hubertus, WI. Fr. Tim Bickel officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials are appreciated to the family.