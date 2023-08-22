ONALASKA—Mark Thomas Wagner, 58, of Onalaska, WI passed away unexpectantly from a heart attack on August 13, 2023 at Mayo Clinic Health System in Red Wing, MN.

A visitation will be held at the Onalaska Omni Center on Saturday, August 26, 2023 from 1:00-3:00 pm. A service and Celebration of Life will follow. Please join us to share memories and stories in honor of Mark.

In lieu of flowers, all memorial funds will be used to build a memorial bench at the Onalaska Omni Center to honor Mark’s years of coaching and dedication to the hockey programs.

A complete obituary and online guestbook is available at www.schumacher-kish.com.