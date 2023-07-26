MENOMONIE — Mark Wayne Devery, age 60, of Menomonie passed away on July 19, 2023, at the University of Wisconsin Madison Hospital in Madison.

Mark was born Nov. 1, 1962, in Rochester, Minnesota. He was the son of Wayne and Nancy (Ferguson) Devery and grew up in Menomonie. Mark graduated from Menomonie High School in 1981. He received a degree in police science from the Eau Claire Technical School and a degree in criminal justice from Mount Scenario (MT) in Ladysmith. Mark joined the Dunn County Sheriff’s Department as a dispatcher, jailer and deputy and served over 27 years. Mark married Rita Pittman, and together they had two children and later divorced.

Mark was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He enjoyed playing the drums, fishing and campfires at the family lake home. Mark loved spending time in Siesta Key, Florida (as a fourth generation).

Mark is survived by his daughter, Melissa (Jake) Andrle; his son, Ryan Devery; a grandson, Levi Devery; his mother, Nancy Devery; a sister, Susan (Richard) Deal; fiancee, Dawn Karsten and his beloved dogs: Shep and Harper.

He is preceded in his death by his father, Wayne Devery, and sister, Pamela Kruchten.

Private family services will be held.

Please share your memories and condolences online at www.rhielfuneralhome.com.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services is serving the family.