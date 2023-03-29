Marla Jeane Fortun-Dopson gained her Angel wings on Monday, March 20, 2023, after a courageous battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

Marla Jeane Fortun was born on November 13, 1963, in Viroqua, WI to Martin and Ronda (Pellett) Fortun. Marla attended Kickapoo Area Schools and lived in the Viola area all her life. Marla’s greatest treasure was her family, and she loved and accepted everyone as family. Marla enjoyed campfires, camping, spontaneous outings, cookouts, and was always up for an adventure. Marla will forever be known for her love and kindness to all people, her infectious laugh and smile, her love of tie-dye, and never knowing a stranger.

Marla worked various jobs including: Meca Sportswear, Springdale Cheese Factory, Hillsboro Footwear, several nursing homes as a CNA, GoMacro, Hillsboro Hardwoods, and Bergums Food Mart. She was a lover of crafts and animals and always made sure to attend her grandkids’ sporting events. Marla was well known for playing kickball with neighborhood kids. Her family always remembered Marla going out to the train tracks and laying coins out on the tracks for the trains to flatten, which was something that always gave her a big smile.

Marla is survived by her parents, Martin and Ronda Fortun of Viola; her children, Marronda (Aaron) Appleman of LaFarge and Missea (James) Strothman of Viola; her grandchildren: Metayah, Majesta, Mohnee Strothman, Raevyn Hicks, Diaja McNamer, Terrio Henderson, and Naysion Henderson; and her great-granddaughter, Aaliyah Curry; and her brothers, Marty (Lisa) Fortun of Green Bay and Rocky (Amy) Fortun of New Hampshire. She is further survived by her sisters-in-law: Donna Dopson, Suzanne (Scott) Keyser, Kimberly (Greg) Severson, and Karen Heried; and brothers-in-law, Steven Dopson and Larry Clark. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

Marla was preceded in death by her maternal and paternal grandparents; mother and father-in-law; her husband and love of her life, Greg Dopson; brothers-in law: James Dopson, Kenny (Jo) Dopson, Butch (Barb) Rutherford, and Gary Heried; sister-in-law, Betty Clark; her granddaughter, Murcei Gladys Glee Strothman; and her nephews, Bryden Hanson and Jesse Keyser.

A Celebration of Marla’s Life was held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 25, 2023, at the Viola United Methodist Church. Visitation was held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, March 24, at the Viola United Methodist Church Additional visitation was held Saturday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Marla will be laid to rest at a later date at the Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. Online Condolences may be expressed at www.vossfh.com.

Marla’s family would like to thank St. Croix Hospice for the excellent care they provided Marla.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Viola United Methodist Church or St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital in Marla’s memory.