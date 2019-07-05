Marlen “Gary” Halverson
SOLDIERS GROVE — Marlen “Gary” Halverson, 76, of Soldiers Grove died Monday, July 1, 2019, at Vernon Manor Nursing Home in Viroqua. He was born Oct. 1, 1942, the son of Mallory and Georgia (Barlow) Halverson. He graduated from Soldiers Grove High School. On Oct. 16, 1976, he was united in marriage to Janet (Skrede) Olson. Gary was a farmer, welder and truck driver.
He is survived by three sons, Kory (Amy) Halverson of Viroqua, Branden J. (Sara) Halverson of Boscobel, and Orrin “Butch” (Diane) Olson of Gays Mills; two daughters, Karla K. Halverson of Soldiers Grove, and Kym (Larry) Getter of Viroqua; 14 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, two siblings, Donald “Terry” (Janice) Halverson of Soldiers Grove and Linda Murphy; one sister-in-law, Mary Halverson of Stoughton; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
In addition to his parents; he was preceded in death by his wife, Janet; one son, Kevin Halverson; grandson, Joshua; and brother, Ron Halverson.
Blessed be our memory of Marlen “Gary” Halverson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 3, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Soldiers Grove with Pastor Carrie Anderson officiating. Friends and relatives may call after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
The Vosseteig Funeral Home of Gays Mills is serving the family.