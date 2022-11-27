TOMAH — Marlene Alvina (Welch, Good) Coleman, 97, of Tomah passed away Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at Cranberry Court, where she lived since 2015. She was born in Richland Center on April 6, 1925.

Marlene was a charter member of Faith Baptist Church in La Crosse. She had lived in the La Crosse for over 60 years.

She enjoyed traveling, being with friends and family, with family being her greatest joy. Marlene worked at the Rubber Mills in La Crosse for a short time then worked at the Patio Coffee Shop at Gundersen Hospital until her retirement.

Marlene was active in the community being a Boy Scout leader, Girl Scout leader, Sunday school teacher and an active member within her church family. She was very caring and always opened her home to others. She provided rides to those who were in need and helped take them to their appointments. She enjoyed being with people, loved the outdoors and the trees and birds. Her favorite saying was "Isn't that just gracious." Her faith in God kept her going and was very important to her. She will be greatly missed by family and friends.

The family would like to express their thanks to the crew at Cranberry Court, Hospice Touch Tomah Health and the chaplain.

Marlene is survived by three children: Bernice (James) Steele of Omro, Rosalie (Richard) Langer of Viroqua, and Joel (Diane) Coleman of Tomah; grandchildren: Steven Langer of La Crosse, Amy Jo (Langer) (Brandon) Waughtal of Black River Falls, Kabian (Rose) Coleman of La Crosse, Elizabeth Coleman of Wisconsin Rapids, and Austin Coleman; and great-grandchildren: Leo and Rose Zickefoose and Hannah and Hailey Waughtal.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Francis "Fritz" Coleman; her parents, step-father and mother, James and Golda (Klingaman) Good, father, Jessie Welch; a half-brother, Richard of Rockford, Illinois.; two infant sisters: Doris and Margie Good; brothers and sisters-in-law, Junior and Ernestine Good and Betty (Good) and Harold Schmitz; her father and mother-in-law, J. Benjamin and Mary (Thayer) Coleman; a brother and sister-in-law, Alton and Dorothy Coleman; and other friends and relatives.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, at Faith Baptist Church, 3615 28th St. S., La Crosse. Pastor Matthew Olson will officiate and burial will be in the Mormon Coulee Memorial Park Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until time of services. The Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.