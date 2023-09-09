Marlene “Bestemar” Pieterick, passed into our Lord’s care while surrounded by family on September 6th 2023 at 89 years of age after battling a sudden illness.

Marlene was born on her family farm in Vernon County to Palmer and Bertha Methum.

She was a schoolteacher, serving the La Crescent community with her love for education for over 30 years. She passionately served the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church for over half her life. It was there that she married her husband, Al Pieterick.

Throughout her life she was always actively involved in her church and pursued many artistic endeavors; she was a writer, a singer, a musician, an avid reader but in her later years discovered her great talent at quilting. She donated quilts annually to the Sugar Creek Bible Camp quilt auction and on a few occasions, she produced the top or second highest selling quilt, an accomplishment she took great pride in.

Marlene is survived by her brother Paul (Diane) Methum, her children Harlan Wills, Marla (Andrew) Cameron, Mark (Kathy) Pieterick, PatBenegas, Mike (Maria) Pieterick, Bonnie (Dave) Allen, her 9 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Al Pieterick, her son-in-law Tim Benegas and her precious dog, Cinder.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, September 16th, at Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in La Crescent.

Please join us afterwards at 1pm at the church as we celebrate the life and accomplishments of our dear Marlene.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Sugar Creek Bible Camp in Marlene’s honor.

For an online guestbook, please visit www.schumacher-kish.com.