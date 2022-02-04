TOMAH—Marlene Elizabeth Peth, 79, of Tomah passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at her home. She was born December 19, 1942, to Basilius and Frances (Rondorf) Geier in Wilton. Marlene was a member of the Wilton High School Graduating Class of 1960. On March 3, 1962, Marlene was united in marriage to Larry Gene Peth in Kenosha. Early on in their marriage, Larry took employment with American Motors, and they purchased their first home in Kenosha. In 1972, they relocated back to Tomah where they have resided here since. Along with being a wife, mother, grandmother, and homemaker, Marlene was a familiar face behind the checkout line. She was a cashier for Cram’s grocery store which became D.J.’s, and then later on at Burnstads. She had a knack for remembering the faces that came through her grocery line and found a way to have a quick conversation with anyone. She had an infectious smile and loved to laugh and joke. When the time was right, Marlene hung up her clerk’s apron and took up her most rewarding and meaningful job: being a grandmother. She was affectionately known as Nana by her grandchildren. Living close to her daughter, Krissy, she was blessed to be the primary daycare for her Bobby and Danny. She was so very proud of all her family, especially her grandchildren. She loved to “brag” about their accomplishments, no matter how big or small. She was so very proud of all of them. Grabbing coffee at a family or neighbor’s house, catching up on the latest news among the extended family, trips to the casino, grabbing a bite to eat at Culver’s, taking a car ride with Larry, and enjoying crisp fall days were some of Marlene’s favorite things to do. With, 12 siblings and a large extended family, Marlene’s fondness for gathering with family and friends allowed for some of the most memorable times. She was beyond blessed with an overwhelming amount of love.