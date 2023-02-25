THE VILLAGES, FL—Marlene Grosch was born and raised in La Crosse to Leo and Adeline (Kitty) Bott. She graduated from Aquinas High School in 1968. She graduated from Rochester School of Practical Nursing as an LPN in 1971. Marlene worked within the Franciscan Mayo Health System (formerly St. Francise Hospital) for many years in various departments. In 2006, after moving to the Villages, FL, she worked at The Villages Regional Hospital until her retirement in 2014. Marlene believed that working in the healthcare industry was the hardest and most rewarding job you could ever love.

In 1971, she married Jim Grosch (the love of her life) at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse. In 1974, they bought their first home and started a family. They lived there for 32 years, raising their son, enjoying the friendship of many good neighbors and entertaining friends and family. Jim was the grill master, and loved outdoor cooking for family and friends. A home filled with love and memories.

In 2006 they moved to The Villages, FL., to begin chapter two of their life together. A wonderful place to live, make new friends, and to enjoy all the numerous outdoor amenities.

Marlene is predeceased by her parents, and many aunts and uncles.

She is survived by her husband, Jim; her son, Phil and his wife, Charity; beautiful granddaughter, Lucy; brother, Jim and his wife, Zoe and many nieces, nephews, special cousins: Elaine Berg and Kathy Lorenz, of La Crosse and Jeri Malone of PA.