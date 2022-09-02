Marlene J. Anderson

Marlene J. Anderson, age 84, of Wausau, WI, and formerly of the Tomah, WI area passed away on Friday, August 19, 2022 at Wausau Manor in Wausau. She was born on February 24, 1938 in Tomah to Charles and Ferne (Sowle) Hart.

Marlene was united in marriage to Kenneth "Gil" Anderson and spent the first several years of married life as a military wife, and among the different places she lived were Washington State, as well as Puerto Rico. She was an avid bowler for many years, and had many friends that she enjoyed bowling with. She will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

She is survived by her children: Michael "Thumb" (Diane) Anderson of Tomah, Kurtis "Scooter” Anderson of Sparta, WI, Yvonne "Vonnie" (Jerry) Stashek of Wausau, Rose Ann (Ryan) Mischka of Weston, WI, and Marsha (Shawn) Mayberry of New Lisbon, WI; grandchildren: Crystal, Shelly, Heather, Scott, Laura, Kathryn, Sarah, Daniel, Allen, Jordan, Dina, Hunter, Kristian, Karl, Emma, Reagan, Ryana, Eric, Holden, Shawn, and Tia; great-grandchildren: Michael, Damon, Dalana, Kit, Ashton, Jasmine, Noah, Kayleigh, Lyla, Samantha, Beau, Dixie, Ethan, Lily, Willow, Averleigh, and Jonathon; along with countless nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth "Gil" Anderson; son, David Anderson; and daughter, Linda Johnson.

Marlene's family would like to say a big thank you to the Wausau Manor and their wonderful staff for the excellent care they provided to her. The staff loved her quick quips and sassy sense of humor while she was in their care.

Funeral Services for Marlene will be held on Friday, August 26, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at the Torkelson Funeral Home in Tomah. Burial will follow in the Oak Grove Cemetery in Tomah. Family and friends are invited for visitation from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

