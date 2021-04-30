Marlene J. Schultz, 65, of Tomah, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Agape Acres. She was born on June 25, 1955 to Franklin and Darlene (Marshall) Brown in Richland Center, WI. Marlene was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1973. On September 2, 1978 she was united in marriage to Roger Schultz. Marlene attended technical college and received an associate degree. She worked for 35 years at the Tomah VA Medical Center as a program analyst, retiring in 2013.

Marlene was a faithful and devoted member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Marlene’s passion for helping others was evident by her mission work through the church, particularly when it came to collecting items for children in need. Marlene’s generosity inspired others to keep an eye out for children’s coats and school supplies. As a breast cancer survivor, Marlene would organize mini celebrations for others who were fighting cancer. She also put together care baskets, with a variety of different items, that she thought would help another through their cancer treatments. Marlene’s kindness and compassion for others and their wellbeing was inspiring to others.