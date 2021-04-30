Marlene J. Schultz, 65, of Tomah, passed away on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Agape Acres. She was born on June 25, 1955 to Franklin and Darlene (Marshall) Brown in Richland Center, WI. Marlene was a member of the Tomah High School Graduating Class of 1973. On September 2, 1978 she was united in marriage to Roger Schultz. Marlene attended technical college and received an associate degree. She worked for 35 years at the Tomah VA Medical Center as a program analyst, retiring in 2013.
Marlene was a faithful and devoted member of Gloria Dei Lutheran Church. Marlene’s passion for helping others was evident by her mission work through the church, particularly when it came to collecting items for children in need. Marlene’s generosity inspired others to keep an eye out for children’s coats and school supplies. As a breast cancer survivor, Marlene would organize mini celebrations for others who were fighting cancer. She also put together care baskets, with a variety of different items, that she thought would help another through their cancer treatments. Marlene’s kindness and compassion for others and their wellbeing was inspiring to others.
Singing, especially in church was something she always enjoyed. As a gifted stained-glass artist, she created many beautiful pieces. In the springtime, Marlene looked forward to getting out in the flower beds and planting flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and often put together meals for family and friends that need an extra hand, putting together puzzles, collecting teddy bears and gnomes, on occasion enjoying a delicious frozen strawberry margarita, watching TV game shows, and playing cards games and dice with her family and friends. Above all, Marlene was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. Her legacy of kindness will never be forgotten.
She is survived by her husband, Roger; a son, Derek; grandchildren: Josh, Connor, and Greysyn; two brothers-in-law: Randy Schultz and Ron Schultz; three sisters-in-law: Sue Schultz, Sherry (Rich) Schoenrock and Kathy Brown. She is further survived by aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and dear friends and church family.
She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, David Brown.
According to her wishes a private committal service will be held in Oak Grove Cemetery. Pastor David Dahl will officiate. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting the family. Online condolence can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com