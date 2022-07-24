Marlene June Crawford Knudtson

“I believe my greatest accomplishment, in this lifetime, is that I have loved deeply and have felt that love returned to me. That is enough. This much I know.”

I have never been one to do things the traditional way. This is MY obituary. It’s my way of getting the last word:

LIFE CHANGES every minute of every day. You lose friends. You gain friends. You look for love. You find love. You lose love. You laugh. You cry. You laugh so hard you cry. You do this, you do that. You really wish you hadn’t done that. You have ups. You have downs. You love life. You hate life. But in the end, you just find yourself to be happy to be living life no matter what’s thrown at you.“