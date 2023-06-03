Marlene Maria (Ruppert) Larson, 90, formerly of Chippewa Falls, passed away on December 19, 2021.

Marlene was born on December 19, 1931, in Chippewa Falls, to Frederick and Lorraine (Dietrich) Ruppert. She went to Stillson grade school and graduated with the Class of 1949 from McDonell High School in Chippewa Falls. Marlene worked for many years at Mason Shoe followed by the Northern Center. She retired from the Northern Center as a pharmacy technician in 1994. Marlene remained in Chippewa Falls for most of her retirement, relocating in 2017 to Sandy Springs, Ga., to be nearer her daughter.

Starting from humble beginnings, through ingenuity, persistence, sacrifice and very hard work Marlene was able to successfully raise and support three children as a single parent and then to provide for herself a long and comfortable retirement. Her goal at the end was to “be funny, have fun and make people laugh.”

Marlene is survived by two daughters, Laura Lee (Larson) Sawicki and Linda Lorraine Larson;and one son / daughter-in-law, Phillip Karl Larson / Diane Rogier; and three grandchildren, Elizabeth Sawicki, Robert Sawicki and Alexander Sawicki.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Rodney Louis Ruppert and Randolph James Ruppert.

Friends and family may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on June 9 at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, 44 E. Columbia St., Chippewa Falls.

A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on June 10 at the Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at the chapel. The interment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

In lieu of flowers, get yourself a special treat and enjoy it while thinking of Marlene.

Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls, is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.