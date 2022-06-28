Marlene Marie Tyler

LA CROSSE - Marlene Marie Tyler, 74, of La Crosse, passed away on Friday, June 24, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Rochester, MN. After proudly waging war on cancer for seven long years, Marlene is finally at peace.

Marlene was born in Preston, Minnesota on October 25, 1947, to Roger R. and Dorothy J. (Daskam) Ryan. She was raised on the family farm near Harmony, MN with the ethics of hard work and prayer; she grew up saying the rosary with her mom while they washed chicken eggs. Marlene knew from a young age she wanted to be a nurse. In 1968 she realized this dream, graduating from the St. Francis School of Nursing and embarking on a 43-year career at St. Francis Hospital. Marlene's remarkable kindness and compassion, along with her quiet confidence, touched the lives of countless patients lucky enough to have her as their nurse. She spent the last 15 years as an Oncology Nurse before retiring in 2013 and was a member of the Oncology Nursing Society.

Marlene was a devoted wife and mother who treasured her entire family. She was blessed with four lovely children who bore a remarkable resemblance to her. In the La Crosse community, Marlene's patients and friends regularly recognized her children and regaled them with stories about how Marlene had made a difference in their lives.

Marlene was a loyal, funny, and thoughtful friend. She had a way of giving people her full attention, making them feel they were the most important person in her life. With her quiet and surprising sense of humor, affectionate words, and genuine hugs, Marlene was the one who didn't just send a card; she showed up, ready to help as needed.

A lifelong woman of faith, Marlene was proud of her Irish heritage. Her most treasured times were spent with family, especially her grandkids. As an avid card player, Marlene could take a terrible Euchre hand with a 9, 10, and King, order, "Pick it up," then consistently win the hand! Marlene's love of puzzle games showed in the way she left tiny Sudoku games all over her house with a pen attached for easy access.

Marlene was beloved wife of Milton for 53 years; loving mother to Jennifer (Erik) Bohlig of Beaver Dam, WI, Elizabeth (James) Rotering of Madison, WI, Justin Tyler (Joe Gosse) of La Crosse, and the late John Milton Tyler. She was also devoted grandmother to Zoe (Case), Ransom, Lane, Gavin, Jameson, Liam, Quinn, Grant, Esme, and the late Owen Milton. Marlene was close to her entire extended family, including her siblings, Connie (Dale) Eide of Rochester, Minn., Richard Ryan of Rochester, MN, Daniel (Sue) Ryan of Melrose, Wis., and Vincent (Julie) Ryan of Webster, MN; many nieces and nephews; and numerous extended family members and in-laws.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, June 30th, at the San Damiano Chapel at Viterbo University. Rev. Conrad Targonski will officiate. Burial will take place in French Island Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Schumacher-Kish Funeral and Cremation Services, 200 West Ave. So., La Crosse, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to the Oasis Fund at Mayo Clinic Health System. Online condolences may be submitted at www.schumacher-kish.com.