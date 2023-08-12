CHIPPEWA FALLS—Marlene “Marni” A. Geissler, 88, of Chippewa Falls, died Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at Our House Senior Living—Memory Care in Chippewa Falls.

Marni was born December 4, 1934, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of Vernon and Pauline (Turany) Geissler.

Marni was a Nun and Educator for 20 years. Later, she graduated with a degree in Theology. After receiving her degree from the Seminary Marni worked for parishes as an Associate Training Lector, directing the RCIA process. She was a Co-chair for the Pastoral Associates of Milwaukee Archdiocese which included supporting various religious education projects.

Her hobbies included traveling around the world (for pleasure and religious education), gardening (she was a master gardener), spending time with her siblings, nieces and nephews, and baking and cooking. She was a sensational biblical narrator and storyteller and loved taking care of her house in Milwaukee.

She is survived by her four brothers: Maurice “Bud” (Rita) Geissler of NY; Jim(Norma) Geissler of OK; Eugene Geissler of Chetek; Kevin(Candy) Geissler of Chippewa Falls; and one sister, Chris Lubs of Chippewa Falls; and many nieces, nephews; and other relatives and friends.

Marlene is preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Stephen Geissler, and her dear friend, John Lukaszewicz.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at Notre Dame Church, Chippewa Falls. The Very Rev. Jesse Burish will be Celebrant of the Funeral Mass. Inurnment will be in Hope Cemetery in Chippewa Falls.

Visitation is from 10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. on Friday, August 18, 2023 at the church.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of the arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.