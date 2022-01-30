Marlene Roesler (Schams)

LA CROSSE, WI — Marlene (Schams) Roesler, 88 of La Crosse, passed away peacefully January 23, 2022.

She was born in 1933 to Ethel Lash. Marlene graduated from Mindoro High School in 1950 and later married Karl Schams who passed away in 1986. She then married Richard Roesler in 1990. Marlene worked at Kreske’s, Grandview Hospital, and 33 years as a waitress at Schmidty’s.

Marlene is survived by her husband, Richard Roesler; son, Steve (Deb) Schams; daughter, Lori (Rick Stewart) Schams; and son, Mark Schams; one grandson, Zach Stewart and his fiancée Haley Golz; two granddaughters: April (Bill) Farrell and Lauren (Bennett) Croy; five great-grandchildren: Liam, Wyatt, and Stella Farrell, and Davis and Mays Croy; Stepdaughters: Pam (Jeff) Galstad, Jennie (Mike) Drout, Mellonie (Mark) Roesler-Begalke, and Tracey Ellis; five step-granddaughters: Tricia (Jay) Mannel, Kelly (Tom) Nedvidek, Jamie (Garrett) Clements, Callie (Nick) Kjos, and Adeline Roesler-Begalke; four step-grandsons: Bryan Galstad, Moxley Roesler-Begalke, Sawyer Drout, and Julius Ellis; And three great step-grandchildren: Parker and Dakota Mannel, and Kennedy Kjos.

She was preceded in death by an infant son; former husband Karl; and stepsons: Bryan and Keith.

Rich would personally like to thank the staff at Gundersen Health Systems for the wonderful care Marlene received, and for the prayers, support, and love of clergy, friends, and family.

Visitation will be held at the Schumacher Kish Funeral Home, 200 West Avenue South, in La Crosse, from 4:00—6:00 PM on Thursday, February 3rd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 1333 13th St S., in La Crosse at 10:00 AM, Friday, February 4th, with visitation from 9:30 AM until the time of the Mass. Rev. Rick Roberts will officiate. As per Marlene’s wishes, there will be no luncheon following mass. MASKS WILL BE REQUIRED at both the visitation and Mass. Private interment to follow.

The Mass will be live streamed and may be accessed through the Schumacher-Kish Funeral Home Facebook Page.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Gundersen Medical Foundation or Holy Trinity Catholic Church.