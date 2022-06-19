WEST SALEM — Marley Ryan Tauscher, 14, of West Salem passed away as a result of a watercraft accident on June 14, 2022, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Bangor. Rev. Brock Groth will officiate. Burial will be in Burns Cemetery. A celebration of Marley will follow from Noon to 4:00 at the West Salem Lions Club Shelter.

A visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at Jandt-Fredrickson Funeral Home, Hwy 162 and Hattan St., Bangor, and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday at the church. To view the complete obituary or offer an online condolence, please visit www.jandtfredrickson.com.