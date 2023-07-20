Marlin Edwin Gunderson, 87, of Rural Blair, died Saturday, July 15, 2023, at Mulder Health Care Center in West Salem. Marlin was born September 6, 1935, in Whitehall, to Edwin and Mable (Welke) Gunderson. He married Valerie Mathson, September 6, 1958, at Zion Lutheran Church in Blair. Marlin served time in the US Army, worked as a mechanic, salesman and retired from AMPI in Blair. Marlin was a member of North Beaver Creek church and enjoyed hunting and fishing the Mississippi River as often as he could.

Marlin is survived by two sons, Geoffrey(Sue Thorson) Gunderson of LaCrosse, WI and Dwight Gunderson Glenwood, IA and a granddaughter, Kathryn Gunderson.

In addition to his parents, Marlin was preceded in death by his loving wife, Valerie and a brother, Gary Gunderson.

Memorial Service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 20, 2023 at the North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church. Pastor Paul Sannerud will be officiating.

A visitation will be held Thursday, July 20, 2023, from 2:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., at North Beaver Creek Faith Lutheran Church in Rural Ettrick. A graveside service will follow the service.

Kratz Funeral Home (www.kratzfuneral home.com) Portage is assisting the family with arrangements.