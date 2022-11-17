Marsha Lee (Howe) Hoff

ONALASKA — Marsha Lee (Nee Howe) Hoff, 81, of Onalaska, Wis., was called home by the Lord on November 15, 2022. She was born on September 13, 1941, in Denver, Colo., to John and Hazel (Stites) Howe. Marsha married Joel Hoff on July 11, 1970, and they had two sons, Mark and Brian Hoff. They later divorced. She was a woman of deep Catholic faith who endured great suffering. She was an inspiration to all those who knew her throughout her life.

Marsha is survived by her sons; her siblings: Norman, Claire, Cheryl, Jim, Rita, Rose and Chuck and their families; and friends, Amy and Tom Strom. Marsha was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Paul Howe.

A rosary will be prayed at 10:00 am on Friday, November 18, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 1031 Main Street, Onalaska, Wis. Her Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 am at St. Patrick’s. Monsignor Steven Kachel will officiate. Interment will follow at Gate of Heaven Cemetery, County B, La Crosse, Wis. Memorials may be made in her name to St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, or the Shrine of our Lady of Guadalupe, La Crosse, Wis. Online condolences may be given at www.schumacher-kish.com.