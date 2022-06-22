Marshall B. Schaefer

DUNN COUNTY - Marshall Benjamin Schaefer, age 89, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, June 3, 2022, with his daughters at his side.

A lifelong resident of Dunn County, Marshall was born to Ben and Minnie (Wellstein) Schaefer on December 20, 1932. He worked on the family farm while growing up and eventually partnered with his brother in farming. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1951.

He married Janet Junkins, the love of his life, on an incredibly cold winter night in 1955. Together they raised five children whom they both loved dearly. Marshall was an extremely kind, generous, supportive husband, father, grandfather, cousin and friend.

Marshall had the gift of hospitality and loved to take care of people. To that end, he owned and operated the root beer stands in Menomonie and Colfax (first A&W and then the independent Marshall's Drive In) for almost thirty years, helping create wonderful (and delicious) summertime memories for residents of Dunn and nearby counties. He also worked as substitute mail carrier and sold health and life insurance for many years.

A member of Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church from baptism and confirmation until death, he served the Lord and his church family faithfully in official and unofficial administrative, fellowship, and worship capacities: his church family was an extension of his own.

Marshall was a devoted member of the Menomonie Lions Club for over 60 years and was extremely proud of their service work in the community. Selling raffle tickets was his specialty as the task enabled him to do what he most loved to do - visit with family, relatives, neighbors and friends. (As he never met a stranger, he had a lot of friends to visit!) For this and other volunteer work, he was honored to receive several Lions' awards as well as the 2019 "Good Neighbor Award" from the Menomonie Area Chamber of Commerce & Visitor Center.

Marshall also loved music. He loved barbershop music and sang tenor for the Menomonie Melodiers and was a tenor/lead substitute for the Leinenkugel Four. He was honored to be a vocal soloist for a number of weddings and funerals, and later in life loved harmonizing in the church choir.

Over the years, Marshall enjoyed participating on a number of bowling teams (earning numerous trophies), church dart-ball teams (enjoying a few moments of triumph against generally better teams but really loving the fellowship), playing cards with family and friends (including years in a card club and most recently, cribbage games at the senior center), and golfing with family and friends.

He loved to travel both near and far: going on drives throughout the countryside; exploring the wonders of WI and the lower 48; and taking trips (sometimes cruises) to AK, HI and different countries around the world. Equally, he loved returning home to his church and community. And later, he loved mowing his lawn and feeding the birds just as much. Eventually, just watching the birds, deer and other animals brought him great pleasure.

Preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Janet; siblings: Marlys Prochnow and Dallas Schaefer; granddaughter, Rachael Bystrom; brothers-in-law: Jim Aikins, Pete Junkins, and Ben Prochnow; son-in-law, Neil Vegsund; nephew and godchild, David Schaefer; and many other beloved relatives and friends.

He is survived by his children: Julie (Barb Langland), Kristie (Peter) Novellino, Susan Vegsund (Tony Bell), John, and Kathy (Jim Shaw); grandchildren: Sarah Bystrom, Nicole Gusa, Jake Gusa, and Ashley Shaw; sister-in-law, Sharon Schaefer; and many other dear relatives and friends.

The family would like to thank their Visiting Angels and Mayo Hospice staff as well as medical staff at Mayo Clinic, Mayo (Luther) Hospital and the Dattoli Cancer Center whose kind, compassionate, expert care helped Marshall have numerous extra quality years of life and gentle, loving last days.

In lieu of flowers, please consider giving a contribution to Iron Creek UM church, Menomonie Lions Club, or a service organization of your choice.

Funeral services were held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, June 15, 2022, at Salem Iron Creek United Methodist Church in the Town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. WI with Rev. Joel Certa-Werner officiating. Visitation was from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, WI and at the church one hour prior to the service on Wednesday. Burial was held at Salem Iron Creek Cemetery.

To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com