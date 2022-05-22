 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marta K. "Mari" Herde

LA CROSSE — Marta K. “Mari” Herde, age 69, passed away on May 19, 2022, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holmen Baptist Church, W7656 McHugh Ct. W, Holmen Wis. Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.

Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Things to negotiate for besides salary in a job interview

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News