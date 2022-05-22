LA CROSSE — Marta K. “Mari” Herde, age 69, passed away on May 19, 2022, at Eagle Crest South in La Crosse.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at Holmen Baptist Church, W7656 McHugh Ct. W, Holmen Wis. Burial will be in Green Mound Cemetery. Friends may visit with the family on Tuesday at the church from 9:00 a.m. until time of services.
Dickinson Family Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. For a complete obituary and online condolences, please visit www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.